Thousands watch as Macron opens WorldSkills Lyon 2024
The 47th WorldSkills Competition, or WorldSkills Lyon 2024, began on Tuesday night, with over 1,400 competitors from nearly 70 countries and regions.
After a spectacular show of music, dance, flags, and youthful energy, President of France Emmanuel Macron welcomed participants from all over the world and declared the competition open.
Over 12,000 people filled the seats of the LDLC Arena in Lyon while thousands more from across the globe watched the livestream of the event.
A total of 68 competitors from the Chinese mainland, aged 22 on average, will compete in all 59 skills categories in the event. These include eight from Shanghai, who will compete in seven skills, including auto body repair, floristry, website technology, health and social care, and Industry 4.0.
Shanghai will host the 48th WorldSkills Competition in 2026.
This is the seventh time that China has taken part in the WorldSkills Competition. In the previous six editions, it won 57 gold medals, 32 silvers, and 24 bronzes.