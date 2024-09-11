Thousands watch as Macron opens WorldSkills Lyon 2024

The 47th WorldSkills Competition, or WorldSkills Lyon 2024, began on Tuesday night, with over 1,400 competitors from nearly 70 countries and regions.

After a spectacular show of music, dance, flags, and youthful energy, President of France Emmanuel Macron welcomed participants from all over the world and declared the competition open.

Over 12,000 people filled the seats of the LDLC Arena in Lyon while thousands more from across the globe watched the livestream of the event.