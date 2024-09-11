﻿
News / World

US launches new mission featuring first civilian spacewalk

Xinhua
  08:56 UTC+8, 2024-09-11       0
SpaceX launched a new fully commercial human spaceflight mission on Tuesday, featuring the first-ever commercial spacewalk.
Xinhua
  08:56 UTC+8, 2024-09-11       0
US launches new mission featuring first civilian spacewalk
Reuters

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket lifts off with Polaris Dawn, a private human spaceflight mission with two crew members expected to attempt the first-ever private spacewalk, at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida, US, on September 10, 2024.

SpaceX launched a new fully commercial human spaceflight mission on Tuesday, featuring the first-ever commercial spacewalk.

The Dragon spacecraft carrying four civilian astronauts lifted off at 5:23am Eastern Time Tuesday from NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

The mission, dubbed Polaris Dawn, is the first human spaceflight for the crew, consisting of Mission Pilot Kidd Poteet, Mission Specialist Sarah Gillis, and Mission Specialist and Medical Officer Anna Menon.

It is the 14th human spaceflight mission of SpaceX's Dragon spacecraft. The mission is headed for an altitude three times higher than the International Space Station, the furthest that humans have been from Earth in over half a century, according to Elon Musk, founder of SpaceX.

The crew is preparing for the first-ever commercial spacewalk scheduled on Thursday, September 12.

The crew will also conduct science during their multi-day mission to orbit, including essential health and human performance research for NASA's Human Research Program.

The research will help NASA scientists better understand how exposure to space conditions affects the human body. The crew will test new medical approaches and technology on telemedicine capabilities, gather data on space motion sickness, and better characterize flight-associated injury risks, according to NASA.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
Elon Musk
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     