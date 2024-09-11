﻿
Typhoon Yagi leaves 141 dead, 59 missing in Vietnam's northern region

Xinhua
  11:43 UTC+8, 2024-09-11       0
As of Wednesday morning, Typhoon Yagi and the consequent landslides and floods had left 141 dead and 59 missing in Vietnam's northern region.
Reuters

A woman holds a boy as she wades through a flooded street following the impact of Typhoon Yagi in Thai Nguyen City, Vietnam, on September 11, 2024.

As of Wednesday morning, Typhoon Yagi and the consequent landslides and floods had left 141 dead and 59 missing in Vietnam's northern region, the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development announced.

Among the fatalities, 29 were from Cao Bang Province, 45 from Lao Cai Province and 37 from Yen Bai Province.

Local authorities of Tuyen Quang province confirmed on Tuesday night that the dyke of Lo River running through Quyet Thang commune has broken due to rising river water, Vietnam News Agency reported.

Flood levels on the Red River in the capital Hanoi have surpassed warning level 2 out of three levels and is forecast to reach the highest level on Wednesday at noon, according to the National Center for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting on early Wednesday.

The National Center for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting on Wednesday morning issued a warning over extremely high water levels on Thao River and quickly rising floods on several others. The center has warned against extremely high flood water on rivers in the north.

There is a high risk of flooding in low-lying riverside areas in the northern localities, while flash floods and landslides are forecast in the mountainous areas, said the center.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
