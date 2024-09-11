Typhoon to approach southwest Japanese islands over weekend: JMA

Japan's weather agency on Wednesday issued a warning as Typhoon Bebinca is expected to approach the country's southwestern island chain, including Okinawa and Amami regions, over the weekend, bringing severe weather conditions.

The 13th typhoon of the year, which formed near the Mariana Islands on Tuesday night, is moving northwest at a speed of 20 kilometers per hour, reported the Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA).

As of 9 am local time on Wednesday, the tropical storm had a central pressure of 990 hPa and a maximum wind speed of 25 meters per second.

The storm's strong wind zone, with a speed of at least 15 meters per second, extends within a radius of 220 kilometers from the center, said the JMA.

The JMA warned that the typhoon, expected to hit between Saturday and Sunday, may bring heavy rains, strong winds, and high waves to the affected regions, urging residents and visitors to take precautions.