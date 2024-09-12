Explosion at sewage facility in Japan's Osaka injures 4

An explosion took place around Thursday noon at a sewage facility in Osaka, reportedly injuring four male workers on site, according to local authorities.

At 12:15pm local time, the blast occurred at Nagahori Pumping Station in the western Japanese city's Nishi Ward, and was reported by a passerby, the fire department said.

The explosion occurred in a temporary water storage area inside the facility where the workers were performing maintenance.

A total of 12 fire trucks were dispatched to the scene, and the blaze was contained within 15 minutes.

According to Osaka Prefectural Police, four male workers in their 30s and 40s were injured, with three transported to hospital. All were conscious with non-life-threatening injuries.

The explosion caused a strong burning odor in the area, and the fence in front of the facility was heavily damaged.

A nearby convenience store worker reported hearing several loud boom sounds and feeling a strong shake inside the store, describing the incident as shocking and sudden.

The exact cause of the explosion is still under investigation.