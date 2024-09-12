Japan investigates JR Freight over data fraud

Japan's transport ministry has conducted on-site inspections of Japan Freight Railway Company, or JR Freight, following allegations of the company's data rigging during train assembly work.

The Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism conducted the on-site probes by inspecting three facilities of the company, including the Wanishi yard in the city of Muroran in Hokkaido, northernmost Japan, the Kawasaki yard in the city of Kawasaki, Kanagawa Prefecture to the south of Tokyo, and the Hiroshima yard in the western city of the same name under the railway business law.

The investigation focused on verifying records and interviewing employees to understand the extent of the misconduct and its impact on safety.

Pressure exceeding a set limit by up to about 10 percent was applied in the process of fitting wheels on car axles, JR Freight reported on Tuesday.

While there was a possibility of the action weakening the axles, data were replaced and inspection records including the falsified data were compiled in some cases, according to the company.

Local media reports showed that the malpractice started at least 10 years ago.

As one of the seven constituent companies of Japan Railways Group, the Tokyo-headquartered company provides transportation of cargo nationwide throughout Japan.

It has been ordered to carry out emergency inspections of all of its freight train cars and engines.

JR Freight temporarily halted all freight train operations at one point on Wednesday to look into the problem, but freight trains were restarted and transportation gradually resumed during the evening, except for some vehicles that were suspended.