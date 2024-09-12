﻿
Former Peruvian president Alberto Fujimori dies at 86

Xinhua
  13:54 UTC+8, 2024-09-12       0
Former Peruvian president Alberto Fujimori died Wednesday at the age of 86 in Lima, "after a long battle against cancer."
Former Peruvian president Alberto Fujimori dies at 86
Reuters

Peruvian President Alberto Fujimori speaks during an interview with Reuters in Lima, Peru, on April 25, 1997.

Former Peruvian president Alberto Fujimori died Wednesday at the age of 86 in Lima, "after a long battle against cancer," confirmed his daughter and political leader Keiko Fujimori.

"Our father, Alberto Fujimori, has just departed to meet the Lord," Keiko wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Hours before his death, the spokesperson for the Fuerza Popular party, Miguel Torres, said that the former president was in a "delicate" state and going through "a difficult time."

Fujimori, who served as Peru's president from 1990 to 2000, was released from prison last December, where he was serving a 25-year sentence for crimes against humanity.

