﻿
News / World

3 Chinese citizens killed in devastating Milan store fire

Xinhua
  09:32 UTC+8, 2024-09-14       0
Three people died in a fire late Thursday at a store in the northern Italian city of Milan, Italian authorities and media said Friday.
Xinhua
  09:32 UTC+8, 2024-09-14       0

Three people died in a fire late Thursday at a store in the northern Italian city of Milan, Italian authorities and media said Friday. The victims were all Chinese nationals, the Chinese Consulate in Milan told Xinhua.

The incident occurred in a northern district of Milan. According to Ansa news agency, the victims were two brothers aged 17 and 19 and a woman aged 24.

Five firefighter brigades were called on the scene and were able to put out the fire in the early hours of Friday, the Fire Department confirmed on social media.

Rescuers found the victims' bodies in a bathroom on the first floor, where they might have sought refuge after the flames engulfed the store, Milan-based media Il Giorno daily reported.

An investigation has been launched into the possible causes of the deadly fire. Milan Chief Prosecutor Marcello Viola told local media that it would be run "without ruling out any hypotheses, including arson."

The inquiry is being carried out by Italy's military police, the Carabinieri force.

The fire progressed rapidly and caused extensive damage to the 700-square-metre facility, one of the firefighters told the Italian ADN-Kronos news agency.

"After our first inspection, we are not yet able to determine what exactly has triggered the flames... along with all other forces involved, and the prosecution authority, we are investigating all leads," Claudio De Maio, an engineer-inspector with the Lombardy Fire brigade, said to the media.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Chaoyan
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     