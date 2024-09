Ten people were killed and more than 30 injured in a bus crash in western Guinea, national radio reported on Friday.

The accident occurred overnight on Thursday when a bus bound for Conakry with more than 50 passengers onboard plunged into a ravine in Timbo.

Two women and two children were among the victims. The injured had been taken to a regional hospital.

According to the report, speeding and poor driving were the leading cause of the crash.