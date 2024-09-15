Israeli PM vows retaliation after Houthi missile reaches central Israel

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday warned Houthi forces in Yemen that Israel would retaliate after a missile they launched struck central Israel, an area typically safe from projectiles.

"This morning, the Houthis launched a surface-to-surface missile from Yemen into our territory," Netanyahu told his Cabinet ministers at the start of their weekly meeting. "Anyone who attacks us will not escape our wrath."

"The Houthis should already know that we exact a heavy price for any attempt to harm us," he added, referring to an Israeli airstrike on the Houthi-controlled Yemeni port city of Hodeidah on July 20, which killed at least six people, injured dozens of others, sparked a large fire, and caused extensive damage to the port's infrastructure.

Houthi forces claimed responsibility for the missile attack, saying in a statement on Sunday that they had launched a hypersonic missile targeting the area of Jaffa, in southern Tel Aviv. According to their statement, the missile reached "a military target deep" in Israel.

The Israeli military reported that the missile was fired from Yemen at 6:21 am local time (0321 GMT). "An initial inquiry indicates the missile most likely fragmented in mid-air," the military said in a statement, adding that the attack triggered air raid sirens across central Israel and sent residents running to shelters.

"Several interception attempts were made by the Arrow and Iron Dome aerial defense systems, and the results are under review," the military added.

Fallen fragments of interceptors were found in open areas and near the Paatei Modi'in railway station, close to Ben Gurion Airport. A fire also erupted in Kfar Daniel, another location in the area. Israeli Fire and Rescue Services were dispatched to extinguish the blaze.

No injuries have been reported so far.

The missile marked the second time a projectile from Yemen has reached central Israel, following a Houthi drone attack in July that killed one person in Tel Aviv.