﻿
News / World

One killed, thousands evacuated in Southern Poland due to continuous rainfall

Xinhua
  17:53 UTC+8, 2024-09-15       0
One person was killed and thousands were evacuated due to continuous rainfall in southern Poland.
Xinhua
  17:53 UTC+8, 2024-09-15       0

One person was killed and thousands were evacuated due to continuous rainfall in southern Poland, said Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk at a press conference on Sunday.

By Sunday morning, 1,600 people had been evacuated from Klodzko, a town in southern Poland, due to severe flooding caused by continuous rainfall.

Torrential rains have caused rivers to exceed alarming levels, especially in regions like Opole, Lower Silesia, and Silesia.

The local water management authority in Wroclaw expects a flood peak on the Oder River in Wroclaw next Tuesday which will last for several days.

Tusk warned that delaying evacuation may pose a danger not only to citizens but also to the services that will have to carry out the evacuation later, in much more difficult conditions.

People in the towns of Jarnoltowek and Pokrzywna in the region of Opole started to evacuate on Saturday with authorities warning that the situation could worsen.

The director of the Karkonosze National Park in southwestern Poland has decided to close all tourist trails in the park until further notice.

Hydrologic alerts have been extended to other regions, with infrastructure damage, road closures, and halted rail services reported.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Long
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     