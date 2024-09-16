FBI probing incident at Trump's golf course as potential assassination attempt

The US Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) is investigating an incident on Sunday at former US president Donald Trump's golf course in West Palm Beach, Florida, as a potential assassination attempt, the agency said.

Trump was uninjured after Secret Service agents spotted and then shot at a suspicious man with a gun at a wood line, according to media report.

A rifle was found nearby and was being examined. The person responsible for the shooting has not been identified.

The incident at Trump International Golf Club happened at around 2 pm local time, the Secret Service said. "The former president is safe. We will have more details soon," the agency said.