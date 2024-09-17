Suspect in Trump assassination attempt charged with gun crimes

A man who allegedly attempted to assassinate former US President Donald Trump is now facing two federal gun charges in Florida, according to documents released Monday.

Ryan Wesley Routh, 58, faces charges of possessing a firearm as a felon and possessing a firearm with an obliterated serial number. He was arrested on Sunday after a Secret Service agent spotted a rifle barrel protruding from a fence at Trump International Golf Club in South Florida and confronted him.

At the time, Routh was positioned 270 to 450 meters away from Trump, who was moving between holes five and six on the course with a donor when gunshots went off. Trump was unharmed.

At a news conference on Monday, Ronald Rowe, the acting Secret Service director, told reporters that the man "did not have Trump in his sightline," and did not fire or get off any shots at the agents.

Court records indicate that the suspect's cellphone was near the golf course for nearly 12 hours leading up to the incident.

The suspect, identified as the author of a 2023 self-published book titled "Ukraine's Unwinnable War," referred to the January 6, 2021, Capitol riot as a "catastrophe" perpetrated by Trump and his "undemocratic posse," according to an NPR report. In the book, he also told readers they were "free to assassinate Trump."

The suspect's motive remains unclear as the FBI continues its thorough investigation into his background.

In 2002, Routh pleaded guilty in North Carolina to possession of an unregistered fully automatic gun, defined in state law as a weapon of mass destruction, according to the county district attorney's office, and was sentenced to probation. He was also convicted of possessing stolen goods in 2010.

Trump's campaign schedule will remain unchanged, according to a source with knowledge of the matter.

The Secret Service, which protects US presidents, presidential candidates and other high-level dignitaries, has been under intense scrutiny since the earlier attempt on Trump's life.

That led to the resignation of Director Kimberly Cheatle. The service bolstered Trump's security detail following the July 13 attack, in which the gunman was shot dead by responding agents.

House of Representatives Speaker Mike Johnson, who convened a bipartisan task force to investigate the first assassination attempt, told Fox News that Congress would also examine the latest incident, saying, "We need accountability."