A Chinese envoy on Monday urged the United States to take tangible actions to push Israel to cease its military operations in the Gaza Strip without delay.

"We urge the United States to show a responsible attitude, use the significant influence it holds over the party, and take tangible actions to push Israel to cease its military operations without delay, as demanded by the Council resolutions, to give the long-suffering Palestinian people a chance to live," Geng Shuang, China's deputy permanent representative to the United Nations, told the UN Security Council briefing on the situation in the Middle East, including the Palestinian question.

Geng noted that over the past year, despite strong joint international calls for a ceasefire and the cessation of killings, Israel has not halted its military operations in Gaza, which have led to the death of over 41,000 Palestinian civilians.

"This is alarming. This is past belief," the ambassador stressed.

Geng pointed out that as the analysis point out, had the United States not stood in the way on all those occasions, the Security Council could have adopted a resolution demanding a ceasefire early on after the conflict erupted, and had the United States not shielded one side time and again, multiple resolutions of the Security council would not have been flagrantly rejected and defied.

"China supports further actions on the part of this Council to put out the flames of war, mitigate the humanitarian disaster, and bring peace to the region as soon as possible," he said.