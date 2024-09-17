﻿
3 died in helicopter crash in Russia's Far East

Three people, including a pilot and two passengers, were killed in a helicopter crash in the Amur region of Russia's Far East, rescuers confirmed on Tuesday.

According to local emergency services in the Zeya District, the Robinson R66 helicopter, which went missing on Monday, was located near the spot where its emergency beacon was activated. "The helicopter has been found, and all three aboard are confirmed dead," an official stated.

Preliminary reports show that the helicopter's emergency beacon signal was received on Monday evening before a search and rescue operation involving around 20 personnel and seven equipment units was launched. The helicopter, owned by the gold mining company Hergu, was conducting a flight over company territory when it went missing.

Rescue teams discovered the wreckage on Tuesday afternoon, hours after the search began. The Russian Investigative Committee's Eastern Interregional Transport Department has opened a criminal case concerning the helicopter's disappearance.

