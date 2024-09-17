10 dead in building collapse in north India

At least ten people died and five were injured in India's northern state of Uttar Pradesh after a three-story building they were staying in collapsed amid water logging after heavy rains, a local government official confirmed to Xinhua on Sunday.

The incident happened late on Saturday. Rescue work continued through the night, and the dead bodies could be recovered from under the debris on Sunday, added the official.

The incident occurred in Zakir residential colony of Meerut area in the state.

There were a total of 15 people inside the building when it collapsed. The five injured people were undergoing treatment at a local hospital.