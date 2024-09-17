Gunfire and explosions heard in Malian capital

Gunshots and explosions were reported Tuesday morning in Bamako, the capital of Mali, according to local media.

The violence occurred near a gendarmerie camp close to Modibo Keita International Airport, beginning around 5 am local time. Roads in the area are reportedly blocked, according to sources on the ground.

Mali has been contending with a growing terrorist threat and a multifaceted crisis spanning security, politics, economy, and humanitarian issues since 2012. Following a coup on August 18, 2020, the country has been undergoing a political transition that began on September 15, 2020.