5.6-magnitude earthquake strikes Indonesia's East Kalimantan

A 5.6-magnitude earthquake struck Indonesia's East Kalimantan province, where the nation's new capital is being developed, on Sunday night, according to the country's meteorology, climatology, and geophysics agency.

The earthquake occurred at 8:08 pm Jakarta time (1308 GMT) with its epicenter located 145 km southeast of Berau Regency, at a depth of 10 km below ground. Tremors were also felt in neighboring North Kalimantan province.

Indonesia, an archipelago frequently affected by seismic activity, lies within the "Pacific Ring of Fire," a region known for its vulnerability to earthquakes and volcanic eruptions.