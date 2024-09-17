﻿
News / World

TikTok challenges US ban law, citing free speech violations

CGTN
  21:58 UTC+8, 2024-09-17       0
TikTok and its Chinese parent company ByteDance appeared before a federal appeals court on Monday, seeking to block a US law that would ban the popular video-sharing app.
CGTN
  21:58 UTC+8, 2024-09-17       0
TikTok challenges US ban law, citing free speech violations

The TikTok building, Culver City, California, the United States.

TikTok and its Chinese parent company ByteDance appeared before a federal appeals court on Monday, seeking to block a US law that would ban the popular video-sharing app, arguing it violates free speech protections under the US Constitution.

The law, set to take effect as early as January 19 next year, demands that ByteDance sell or divest TikTok's US assets or face a nationwide ban. It was signed by President Joe Biden in April after getting clearance from Congress.

During a two-hour hearing before a three-judge panel of the US Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit, Andrew Pincus, the attorney for TikTok and ByteDance, said the law is unprecedented and unfairly targets the app and its American users. He contended that the US government has not provided sufficient evidence to prove that TikTok poses a national security threat, as claimed by the Justice Department.

Pincus emphasized that the law infringes on the First Amendment rights of TikTok and its 170 million American users by restricting their ability to freely express themselves on the platform.

"The law before this court is unprecedented, and its effect would be staggering," he told the judges. "For the first time in history, Congress has expressly targeted a specific US speaker, banning its speech and the speech of millions of Americans."

Another attorney, representing content creators also contesting the law, said that it infringes upon the rights of US speakers. He likened the law to a prohibition on Americans publishing content on other foreign-owned media platforms, like Politico, Al Jazeera or Spotify.

In their lawsuit filed in May, TikTok and ByteDance argued that the law violates the First Amendment by censoring a specific platform based on hypothetical future risks. They contended that upholding the statute would set a dangerous precedent, allowing Congress to bypass constitutional protections by citing national security concerns.

TikTok also highlighted that the law unfairly targets a single platform, describing it as an overreach that prevents Americans from "participating in a unique online community with more than 1 billion people worldwide."

Source: CGTN   Editor: Zhang Long
Spotify
ByteDance
TikTok
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     