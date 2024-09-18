News / World

4 slightly injured in Greek oil refinery fire

Xinhua
  18:35 UTC+8, 2024-09-18       0
Four people were slightly injured on Tuesday as a fire broke out at the Motor Oil refinery complex near the city of Corinth, 70 km west of Athens, local authorities said.
Xinhua
  18:35 UTC+8, 2024-09-18       0

Four people were slightly injured on Tuesday as a fire broke out at the Motor Oil refinery complex near the city of Corinth, 70 km west of Athens, local authorities said.

The fire was brought under control shortly after sunset, but firefighters would continue working overnight to extinguish remaining hotspots and prevent the risk of reignition, said the fire brigade.

Earlier in the day, authorities advised residents in the area to evacuate as a precaution, following an explosion at the facilities. A thick plume of black smoke spread over the area, disrupting traffic near the refinery.

The cause of the incident remains unknown, Motor Oil (Hellas) Corinth Refineries SA said in a press statement.

Motor Oil is a major petroleum industry group in Greece, specializing in oil refining and trading. It is one of Southeastern Europe's leading fuel suppliers and traders and manages a network of fuelling stations across Greece, Cyprus, and the Western Balkans.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     