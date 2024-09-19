﻿
Israeli defense minister announces 'new phase' in conflict against Hezbollah

Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant said on Wednesday that Israel has entered a "new phase" in its conflict with Hezbollah in Lebanon.
Smoke rises from the southern Lebanese village of Kfar Kila, amid ongoing cross-border hostilities between Hezbollah and Israeli forces, as pictured from Marjayoun, near the border with Israel, on September 18, 2024.

Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant said on Wednesday that Israel has entered a "new phase" in its conflict with Hezbollah in Lebanon, following two days of explosions targeting communication devices across Lebanon.

Speaking at a military airbase in northern Israel, Gallant said Israel is "shifting northward by reallocating resources, energy, and forces."

"We are at the beginning of a new phase in the war — this requires boldness, determination, and perseverance," Gallant said. He added that the goal is "to return the residents of the northern communities to their homes safely."

The announcement came a day after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's Security Cabinet decided to expand the conflict's objectives, aiming to enable displaced Israelis to return to border areas affected by cross-border fighting with Hezbollah.

Gallant praised the military's progress but did not comment on Israel's alleged role in recent attacks in Lebanon. "The IDF is achieving excellent results, along with the Shin Bet, the Mossad, and all other relevant bodies," he said.

Lebanese officials reported that thousands of pagers and handheld radios exploded over two days, killing at least 21 people, including children, and injuring more than 3,000 others. Israel has not claimed responsibility for these incidents.

