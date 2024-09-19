﻿
News / World

Death toll from device explosions in Lebanon rises to 37, injuries near 3,000

  20:02 UTC+8, 2024-09-19       0
The death toll in explosions targeting pagers and handheld radios across Lebanon on Tuesday and Wednesday has risen to 37, whereas the injuries came at 2,931, Lebanese Health Minister Firas Abiad said Thursday.

Tuesday's pager explosions in Lebanon killed 12 people, with 2,323 others injured, Abiad told a news conference, adding that 226 people injured on Tuesday are still hospitalized.

Meanwhile, the death toll in explosions of wireless communication devices across the country on Wednesday afternoon rose to 25, with injuries up to 608, Abiad said.

A total of 64 hospitals received the injured, he added.

Meanwhile, Lebanon's Directorate General of Civil Aviation issued a circular on Thursday banning "all airlines operating at (Beirut) Rafic Hariri (International) Airport from transporting any pager or walkie-talkie device on board the aircraft."

Tensions along the Lebanon-Israel border have been escalating since October 8, 2023, when Hezbollah launched rockets at Israel in support of Hamas. Israel retaliated with artillery fire into southeastern Lebanon. The conflict has resulted in hundreds of deaths in Lebanon, and Hezbollah claims its attacks have inflicted casualties in Israel.

The recent explosions add a new layer to the ongoing 11-month clashes between Israel and Hezbollah, marked by deadly Israeli airstrikes and Hezbollah's attacks on northern Israel.

Speaking to Israeli troops on Wednesday, Defense Minister Yoav Gallant said that Israel has entered a "new phase" in its conflict with Hezbollah.

No Israeli officials, including Gallant, have claimed responsibility for the explosions, which Hezbollah attributed to Israel.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
