News / World

Filipino fisherman adrift at sea for 47 days rescued

Xinhua
  20:21 UTC+8, 2024-09-20       0
A 49-year-old Filipino fisherman who spent 47 days drifting aimlessly at sea has been rescued after surviving on rainwater, coconuts and fish, the Philippine Coast Guard said.
Xinhua
  20:21 UTC+8, 2024-09-20       0
Filipino fisherman adrift at sea for 47 days rescued
PCG

Fisherman Robin Dejillo, 49, (wearing blue shirt), is rescued after he went missing for 46 days and apparently drifting for 635 kilometers – from Quezon province to Batanes – in the vicinity waters of Basco on Sept. 19, 2024.

A 49-year-old Filipino fisherman who spent 47 days drifting aimlessly at sea has been rescued after surviving on rainwater, coconuts and fish, the Philippine Coast Guard said Friday.

Robin Dejillo, a native of Quezon province, southeast of Manila, has been reported missing since August 4 after his boat ran out of gas while conducting a fishing venture.

Coast Guard personnel found him on Thursday off the northernmost Batanes province, more than 600 km from Quezon province. Guard personnel sighted a white motorboat with an elderly man on board. The man was Dejillo.

Dejillo survived for more than a month at sea by drinking rainwater and eating fish. He was also sustained by eating coconuts floating on water.

Guard personnel rescued Dejillo and towed the boat to a nearby port.

It was still unclear how Dejillo had survived tropical cyclones that battered the Philippines while he was at sea. At least four storms lashed the archipelagic country in recent weeks.

Dejillo was brought to a local hospital for medical treatment.

After a thorough medical assessment, the coast guard said it plans to send a plane to transport Dejillo to his hometown in Quezon province.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Long
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     