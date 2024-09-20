﻿
News / World

Israel launches intensive airstrikes on Hezbollah sites in Lebanon: military sources

Xinhua
  09:00 UTC+8, 2024-09-20       0
Israeli warplanes launched on Thursday about 60 airstrikes on Hezbollah strongholds in southern and eastern Lebanon, according to Lebanese military sources.
Xinhua
  09:00 UTC+8, 2024-09-20       0

Israeli warplanes launched on Thursday about 60 airstrikes on Hezbollah strongholds in southern and eastern Lebanon, according to Lebanese military sources.

The sources, who spoke anonymously, said "the planes dropped about 150 air-to-ground missiles," adding that the casualties and damage caused by the intensive raids, "the most violent since Oct. 8," are not yet known.

The Israeli military said the Air Force had struck "100 rocket launchers, consisting of approximately 1,000 barrels."

After hours of intensive strikes that began in the afternoon, the Israeli military announced just before midnight that the operation was complete.

The Lebanese sources said that about 50 Katyusha rockets were launched from southern Lebanon into northern Israel.

The exchange of fire occurred amidst two consecutive days of deadly explosions of pagers and communication devices across Lebanon allegedly carried out by Israel, which resulted in at least 37 fatalities and 2,931 injuries.

These developments marked the latest escalation of ongoing conflict on the Israel-Lebanon border that began on Oct. 8, 2023, when Hezbollah launched rockets at Israel in solidarity with Hamas in the Gaza Strip, prompting Israel's retaliatory artillery fire and airstrikes into southeastern Lebanon. The conflict has already caused heavy casualties and displaced tens of thousands on both sides.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Li Jiaohao
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     