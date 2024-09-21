News / World

1 dead, 7 missing in Japan's Ishikawa due to heavy rain

Unprecedented rainfall hit Japan's Ishikawa Prefecture on Saturday, leaving one person dead and seven missing.
AFP

This handout image taken from a CCTV camera from the Ishikawa Prefectural River Information System and received via Jiji Press on September 21, 2024, shows the Kawarada River near its crest due to heavy rains in the city of Wajima, Ishikawa Prefecture.

Unprecedented rainfall hit Japan's Ishikawa Prefecture on Saturday, leaving one person dead and seven missing, local media reported.

Prefectural authorities said one person died and seven were missing after being swept away by rivers in Suzu, Wajima and Noto, the three municipalities where an emergency rain warning was issued, public broadcaster NHK reported.

The Japan Meteorological Agency earlier in the day issued its highest-level alert for heavy rain in the cities of Wajima, Suzu and the town of Noto.

Many houses in the area were flooded, with around 3,100 households in Wajima, 1,200 in Suzu and 960 in Noto experiencing power outages, the report said.

Eleven rivers in the prefecture flooded and overflowed their banks and over 6,000 households are without electricity, it added.

JMA official Satoshi Sugimoto said, "This level of downpours has never been experienced in this region. Residents must secure their safety immediately. The risk to their lives is imminent."

The defense ministry dispatched Self-Defense Force personnel to Wajima, Suzu and Noto, following a request from Ishikawa Prefecture, the report said.

