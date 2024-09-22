News / World

Al Jazeera TV says Israeli soldiers storm bureau in Ramallah, ordering closure for 45 days

Xinhua
  10:08 UTC+8, 2024-09-22       0
Israeli forces stormed the office of Al Jazeera in West Bank's Ramallah, with a military order to close it for 45 days, the Qatari broadcaster reported on Sunday.
Xinhua
  10:08 UTC+8, 2024-09-22       0

Israeli forces stormed the office of Al Jazeera in West Bank's Ramallah, with a military order to close it for 45 days, the Qatari broadcaster reported on Sunday.

It said that heavily armed and masked Israeli soldiers entered the building and handed the closure order to the network's West Bank bureau chief Walid al-Omari.

"There is a court ruling for closing down Al Jazeera for 45 days," a soldier told al-Omari. The exchange was broadcast live on Al Jazeera Arabic, Al Jazeera reported.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     