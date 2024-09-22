Al Jazeera TV says Israeli soldiers storm bureau in Ramallah, ordering closure for 45 days

Israeli forces stormed the office of Al Jazeera in West Bank's Ramallah, with a military order to close it for 45 days, the Qatari broadcaster reported on Sunday.

It said that heavily armed and masked Israeli soldiers entered the building and handed the closure order to the network's West Bank bureau chief Walid al-Omari.

"There is a court ruling for closing down Al Jazeera for 45 days," a soldier told al-Omari. The exchange was broadcast live on Al Jazeera Arabic, Al Jazeera reported.