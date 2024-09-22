4 killed, dozens injured in mass shooting in US State of Alabama -- media

Four people were killed and dozens injured in a mass shooting Saturday night in Birmingham, in the US State of Alabama, according to US media reports.

Birmingham police reported that the shooting occurred in a busy neighborhood on the 2000 block of Magnolia Avenue, in the Five Points South area near the University of Alabama. Three victims were pronounced dead at the scene, and a fourth died later at the university's hospital. Several others sustained serious injuries.

Authorities believe multiple gunmen were involved in the shooting. As of early Sunday morning, no suspects had been apprehended.