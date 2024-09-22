Iraqi militant group claims drone, missile attacks on Israeli targets

The Islamic Resistance in Iraq, a Shiite militia group, on Sunday claimed responsibility for multiple drone and missile attacks on Israeli targets.

The group said in a statement that its fighters launched a drone attack on sites in southern Israel at dawn and fired al-Arqab upgraded cruise missiles at several sites in the north.

It added that its fighters also targeted with drones in the morning an Israeli military base in the Jordan Valley, which runs along the Jordan River and forms Jordan's western border with Israel and the West Bank.

The group did not detail the specific sites impacted or report any casualties.

It said the attacks were carried out "in solidarity with the people of the Gaza Strip," pledging to continue targeting "the enemy's strongholds."

Since the onset of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict in Gaza on October 7, 2023, the Islamic Resistance in Iraq has conducted multiple attacks on Israeli and US targets in the region in support of Palestinians in Gaza.