News / World

Iraqi militant group claims drone, missile attacks on Israeli targets

Xinhua
  20:55 UTC+8, 2024-09-22       0
The Islamic Resistance in Iraq, a Shiite militia group, on Sunday claimed responsibility for multiple drone and missile attacks on Israeli targets.
Xinhua
  20:55 UTC+8, 2024-09-22       0

The Islamic Resistance in Iraq, a Shiite militia group, on Sunday claimed responsibility for multiple drone and missile attacks on Israeli targets.

The group said in a statement that its fighters launched a drone attack on sites in southern Israel at dawn and fired al-Arqab upgraded cruise missiles at several sites in the north.

It added that its fighters also targeted with drones in the morning an Israeli military base in the Jordan Valley, which runs along the Jordan River and forms Jordan's western border with Israel and the West Bank.

The group did not detail the specific sites impacted or report any casualties.

It said the attacks were carried out "in solidarity with the people of the Gaza Strip," pledging to continue targeting "the enemy's strongholds."

Since the onset of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict in Gaza on October 7, 2023, the Islamic Resistance in Iraq has conducted multiple attacks on Israeli and US targets in the region in support of Palestinians in Gaza.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Long
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     