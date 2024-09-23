NPP leader Anura Kumara Dissanayake elected as president of Sri Lanka

Anura Kumara Dissanayake, candidate of National People's Power, emerged as the winner in the presidential election in Sri Lanka held on Saturday, the Election Commission confirmed Sunday.

Given that no candidate secured more than 50 percent of the votes, the Election Commission counted the second and third preferences of the two leading candidates, the first time in history of Sri Lankan presidential election.

Dissanayake obtained 5,634,915 votes in the first count and 105,264 preferential votes during the second count.

His main opponent, candidate of opposition Samagi Jana Balawegaya, Sajith Premadasa, obtained 4,363,035 votes in the first count and 167,867 preferential votes in the second count.

In a post on social media platform "X" (formerly Twitter) after the release of election results, Dissanayake said, "The millions of eyes filled with hope and expectation push us forward, and together, we stand ready to rewrite Sri Lankan history."

"This dream can only be realized with a fresh start. The unity of Sinhalese, Tamils, Muslims, and all Sri Lankans is the bedrock of this new beginning. The New Renaissance we seek will rise from this shared strength and vision," he posted.

Incumbent President Ranil Wickremesinghe failed with a total of 2,299,767 votes.

According to the President's Media Division, Wickremesinghe delivered a special address after the results came out.

He said that the people of the country have made their decision at this presidential election, and they must respect their decision and act according to that mandate to ensure the functioning of the country.

"I was eventually able to carry the dear child called Sri Lanka along a long distance safely on the dangerous rope bridge. Close to the very end of the rope bridge, people have decided to hand over the dear child called Sri Lanka to President Anura Dissanayake," he said.

"I wish that you will be able to carry this child away from the bridge to the other bank, even safer than the way I carried the child," said Wickremesinghe.