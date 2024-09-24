News / World

Finnish zoo to send giant pandas back to China amid financial struggles

The Finnish Ahtari Zoo announced on Monday evening that two giant pandas now living in the zoo would return to China later this year.
CFP

Female panda Lumi plays in the snow in her enclosure during the opening day of the Ahtari Zoo Snowpanda Resort in Ahtari, Finland, on February 17, 2018.

The Finnish Ahtari Zoo announced on Monday evening that two giant pandas now living in the zoo would return to China later this year.

The pandas have been living in the zoo since 2018, arriving under a 15-year research agreement for species preservation. The zoo has faced financial difficulties in recent years, according to local media reports.

Risto Sivonen, the chair of the board of the zoo, said that their resources were insufficient to continue as a partner in this unique preservation program. The zoo expressed its intention to pursue debt restructuring on Monday.

Ahtari is located in west central Finland. The Zoo is the main attraction of the small city.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
