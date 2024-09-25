Harris campaign office damaged by gunfire
An office used for US Vice President Kamala Harris's campaign in the state of Arizona was damaged by gunfire Monday, according to a report by NBC News on Tuesday.
Police are investigating the incident, which caused damage. No injuries were reported.
Harris has scheduled to visit Arizona a few days later as she campaigns for president, the report said.
