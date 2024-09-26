News / World

New York Mayor Adams indicted following corruption probe, New York Times reports

Reuters
  12:55 UTC+8, 2024-09-26       0
New York City Mayor Eric Adams has been indicted after a federal corruption investigation, but the indictment is sealed and it is unclear what charges he will face.
Reuters
  12:55 UTC+8, 2024-09-26       0
New York Mayor Adams indicted following corruption probe, New York Times reports
Reuters

New York City Mayor Eric Adams listens to a reporter during an event to release the 2024 Mayor's Management Report and to update New Yorkers on City government operations at City Hall in Manhattan in New York City, US, on September 16, 2024.

New York City Mayor Eric Adams has been indicted after a federal corruption investigation, but the indictment is sealed and it is unclear what charges he will face, the New York Times reported on Wednesday, citing people with knowledge of the matter.

The charges come after the FBI last November searched Adams' electronic devices, and in the wake of a slew of resignations by top city officials in recent weeks as multiple federal corruption investigations entangle his administration.

A spokesman for the US Attorney's office in Manhattan, which brought the charges, declined to comment. Adams' lawyers did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

One of his lawyers has said that the mayor, a Democrat, was cooperating with an investigation but did not say what it was about.

The case is likely to complicate any Adams bid for re-election in 2025. Other Democratic politicians, including New York City comptroller Brad Lander, plan to challenge Adams — once a key ally of Democratic President Joe Biden — for the party's nomination.

The Times, citing a search warrant, reported in early November 2023 that federal authorities were investigating the possible acceptance by Adams' 2021 campaign of illegal donations, including by the Turkish government.

The probe, conducted by the US Attorney's office in Manhattan, focused on whether Adams' 2021 mayoral campaign conspired with a Brooklyn construction company to funnel foreign money into the campaign through a straw-donor scheme, the Times said.

Source: Reuters   Editor: Wang Qingchu
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     