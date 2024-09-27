Missile from Yemen sets off air raid sirens in Tel Aviv: IDF

Militants in Yemen launched at least one missile toward Israel overnight between Thursday and Friday, setting off air raid sirens across central Israel, including Tel Aviv, the Israeli military said in a statement.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said the missile was "successfully intercepted by the Arrow Aerial Defense System in high altitude."

"Sirens and explosions were heard following the interception and falling shrapnel," added the statement.

The IDF said the details were still under review.

There were no reports of casualties. The country's Air Ports Authority announced that the Ben Gurion International Airport outside Tel Aviv was temporarily closed for flights.