Shigeru Ishiba elected Japan's ruling party leader

  16:11 UTC+8, 2024-09-27       0
Former Defense Minister Shigeru Ishiba on Friday won Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) presidential election, virtually ensuring that he will become the country's next prime minister.

The 67-year-old lawmaker secured 215 votes in a runoff to win over his female contender Sanae Takaichi, who received 194 votes.

As the LDP-led coalition constitutes a majority in both chambers of the parliament in Japan, the new party president is almost certain to be elected prime minister in the extraordinary Diet session scheduled to be held on Oct. 1, succeeding the incumbent Fumio Kishida.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Li Jiaohao
