News / World

Yemen's Houthis claim missile attack on Israel's Ben Gurion Airport

Xinhua
  08:07 UTC+8, 2024-09-29       0
Yemen's Houthi group claimed on Saturday that it had launched a missile attack on Ben Gurion Airport near Tel Aviv in Israel.
Xinhua
  08:07 UTC+8, 2024-09-29       0

Yemen's Houthi group claimed on Saturday that it had launched a missile attack on Ben Gurion Airport near Tel Aviv in Israel.

In a statement aired by the Houthi-run al-Masirah TV, the group's military spokesman Yahya Sarea said a "ballistic missile" was fired at Ben Gurion Airport "upon the arrival" of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who returned to the country on Saturday after addressing the United Nations General Assembly on Friday.

Sarea vowed that the group "will continue to respond to Israel's crimes and will not hesitate to raise the level of escalation in support of the Gaza Strip and Lebanon."

Earlier in the day, the Israel Defense Forces said it successfully intercepted a surface-to-surface missile launched from Yemen, which triggered air raid sirens across central Israel, including in Tel Aviv.

This is the second missile attack claimed by the Houthis against Israel within two days after the group claimed a ballistic missile attack on a military target in the Jaffa area of Tel Aviv on Friday.

Meanwhile, the Houthis declared via al-Masirah TV a three-day mourning over the death of Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, who was killed in Israeli airstrikes on Friday evening.

The Houthi group, which controls large swathes of northern Yemen, has been attacking "Israeli-linked" shipping near the country's coastline since November 2023, allegedly to support Palestinians in their conflict with Israelis.

The group is aligned with the anti-Israel "axis of resistance," which also includes Iran, Hezbollah, Hamas, and militant groups in Iraq and Syria, among others.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     