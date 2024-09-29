17 killed in airstrikes in E. Syria: monitor
At least 17 people, including four Syrian fighters affiliated with Iran-backed militias, were killed in a series of unidentified airstrikes on Syria's eastern province of Deir al-Zour and surrounding areas on Sunday, a war monitor reported.
