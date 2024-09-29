Israel's military says it kills senior Hezbollah official in airstrike

Israel's military said Sunday that it had killed Nabil Qaouk, a senior Hezbollah official, in a bombing in Beirut's southern suburb on Saturday.

In a statement, the military identified him as the chief of Hezbollah's preventive security unit and a member of the group's central council.

Qaouk, 60, was the latest Hezbollah official killed in a series of Israeli airstrikes in the Lebanese capital, which also included the killing of the group's top leader, Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, over the weekend.