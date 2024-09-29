News / World

Israel's military claims killing of over 20 Hezbollah members during Nasrallah's assassination

Xinhua
  22:44 UTC+8, 2024-09-29       0
The Israeli military said on Sunday that it killed more than 20 Hezbollah militants of varying ranks in its Friday strikes in Beirut.
Xinhua
  22:44 UTC+8, 2024-09-29       0

The Israeli military said on Sunday that it killed more than 20 Hezbollah militants of varying ranks in its Friday strikes in Beirut, during which the group's top leader, Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, was also assassinated.

According to a statement from the military, among the others killed were Ibrahim Hussein Jazini, director of Nasrallah's security unit, and Samir Tawfiq Deeb, a longtime adviser to Nasrallah, as well as Abd al-Amir Muhammad Sablini and Ali Naaf Ayoub, who were responsible for Hezbollah's force build-up and firepower, respectively.

They were located at Hezbollah's central headquarters in the southern suburbs of the Lebanese capital as Israel launched the strikes, which leveled a multi-story building.

Israel continued to pound Lebanon on Sunday with more airstrikes in Beirut and the airport area, targeting Hezbollah's chemical industry expert, according to the Israeli state-owned Kan TV news.

The military said its fighter jets also struck southern Lebanon, hitting rocket launchers aimed at Israeli territory, weapons storage facilities, and Hezbollah infrastructure sites. It highlighted that warplanes also launched fresh strikes on 45 sites in southern Lebanon's Kafra area to target the group's weapons storage facilities.

Meanwhile, Hezbollah fired about ten rockets toward the western Galilee and Haamakim areas in northern Israel, with some projectiles intercepted, according to the military.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Long
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     