Hamas leader in Lebanon killed in Israeli raid
15:05 UTC+8, 2024-09-30 0
The leader of the Hamas movement in Lebanon, Fateh Sherif, was killed along with his wife and two sons in an Israeli raid on his home in the center of the Rashidieh camp in southern Lebanon at dawn on Monday, Lebanese military sources told Xinhua.
