105 killed, 359 injured in Israeli airstrikes on Lebanon on Sunday

At least 105 people were killed and 359 others injured on Sunday in Israeli airstrikes on Lebanon, according to the Lebanese Ministry of Health.

An Israeli airstrike hit an apartment within a residential building in Al Cola, a neighborhood in Beirut, during the early hours of Monday, according to reports from Lebanese TV channel al-Jadeed.

This incident marked the first time Israel has targeted the capital since the outbreak of conflicts between Hezbollah and Israel on October 8, 2023.