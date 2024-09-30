News / World

105 killed, 359 injured in Israeli airstrikes on Lebanon on Sunday

Xinhua
  08:19 UTC+8, 2024-09-30       0
At least 105 people were killed and 359 others injured on Sunday in Israeli airstrikes on Lebanon, according to the Lebanese Ministry of Health.
Xinhua
  08:19 UTC+8, 2024-09-30       0
105 killed, 359 injured in Israeli airstrikes on Lebanon on Sunday
Reuters

Smoke billows over Beirut's southern suburbs after a strike, amid ongoing hostilities between Hezbollah and Israeli forces, as seen from Sin El Fil, Lebanon, on September 29, 2024.

At least 105 people were killed and 359 others injured on Sunday in Israeli airstrikes on Lebanon, according to the Lebanese Ministry of Health.

An Israeli airstrike hit an apartment within a residential building in Al Cola, a neighborhood in Beirut, during the early hours of Monday, according to reports from Lebanese TV channel al-Jadeed.

This incident marked the first time Israel has targeted the capital since the outbreak of conflicts between Hezbollah and Israel on October 8, 2023.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     