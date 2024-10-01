﻿
News / World

Super typhoon Krathon leaves 2 dead, affects 77,000 in Philippines

Xinhua
  22:02 UTC+8, 2024-10-01       0
At least two people died and over 77,000 were affected in the wake of Super Typhoon Krathon that barreled across the northern Philippines over the weekend and early this week.
Xinhua
  22:02 UTC+8, 2024-10-01       0
Super typhoon Krathon leaves 2 dead, affects 77,000 in Philippines
Reuters

Heavy rain and strong winds blow due to Typhoon Krathon in Basco, Batanes Province, Philippines, September 30, 2024.

Philippine authorities reported Tuesday that at least two people died and over 77,000 were affected in the wake of Super Typhoon Krathon that barreled across the northern Philippines over the weekend and early this week.

Provincial authorities said one died from electrocution in Cagayan province and one in Ilocos Sur province.

The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council said Krathon affected at least 77,249 people in three regions in the northern Philippines.

Krathon, the 10th typhoon hitting the Southeast Asian country this year, intensified into a super typhoon on Tuesday morning.

In its bulletin Tuesday afternoon, national weather bureau PAGASA said Krathon maintained its strength as it moved slowly north-northwestward, packing winds of 195 km per hour and gusts up to 240 km per hour.

An average of 20 typhoons lash the Philippines yearly.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     