Israel's military says it starts 'limited' ground campaign in southern Lebanon

Xinhua
  08:48 UTC+8, 2024-10-01       0
Israel's military announced late Monday that it had launched "a focused and limited" ground campaign against Hezbollah in southern Lebanon.
Reuters

Smoke rises over Beirut's southern suburbs after a strike, amid ongoing hostilities between Hezbollah and Israeli forces, as seen from Sin El Fil, Lebanon, on October 1, 2024.

Israel's military announced late Monday that it had launched "a focused and limited" ground campaign against Hezbollah in southern Lebanon.

The operation, involving ground forces, aircraft and artillery units, targeted areas in southern Lebanon, while warplanes bombed Beirut's southern suburb.

A few hours ago, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) began a focused and limited ground operation in southern Lebanon, the military said, adding that the offensive targeted Hezbollah positions in villages near the border, from where fighters had been launching rockets at northern Israel.

"The IDF is operating according to a detailed plan developed by the General Staff and Northern Command, for which the forces have trained and prepared over the past few months," the military stated.

The campaign was initiated Monday night following approval from the country's Security Cabinet earlier on Monday.

The military said the offensive in the Gaza Strip would also proceed.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
