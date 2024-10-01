﻿
News / World

UNGA general debate concludes with call for ceasefire in Middle East

Xinhua
  08:52 UTC+8, 2024-10-01       0
Yang called on all those with influence on the parties to demand an immediate ceasefire and dialogue.
Xinhua
  08:52 UTC+8, 2024-10-01       0

The General Debate of the 79th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) concluded on Monday, with UNGA President Philemon Yang calling on Israel, Hamas and Hezbollah to urgently conclude a ceasefire.

In his concluding remarks, Yang said the world has seen an extremely dramatic escalation of violence between Israel and Hezbollah in Lebanon in the past few days, warning that escalation risks causing war in the entire Middle East region.

"As we speak, peace in the Middle East is hanging delicately on a shoestring! There is pervasive tension and uncertainty in the region," he said.

"The world must not allow an all-out war to happen in this volatile region," he stressed.

Yang called on all those with influence on the parties to demand an immediate ceasefire and dialogue, and urged all states supplying weapons to the region to desist from such actions and "give peace a chance."

Emphasizing that negotiations and diplomatic solutions must take precedence over brutal force, he said the Charter of the United Nations instructs that member states settle their disputes peacefully, so as not to endanger international peace and security.

During the last day of the General Debate, many speakers denounced Israel's military actions in Gaza and Lebanon, and called for an immediate cessation of hostilities.

In his statement, Syrian Foreign Minister Bassam Sabbagh condemned Israel's aggression against the Palestinian people, stressing "the need to hold Israel accountable for the war crimes it is committing."

Valdrack Ludwing Jaentschke Whitaker, minister for foreign affairs of Nicaragua, warned that the world is not on a journey to peace. "We denounce and condemn the genocide that the government of Israel and its 'First World' allies have committed, commit and continue to commit" against the people of Palestine and the people of Lebanon, he said.

A total of 193 leaders delivered speeches during the General Debate that started on September 24, including 71 heads of state, 42 heads of government, 6 vice presidents and crown princes, and 8 deputy prime ministers.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     