﻿
News / World

US port workers on massive strike for wages, automation

Xinhua
  18:57 UTC+8, 2024-10-01       0
About 45,000 port workers across the US East and Gulf Coasts went on strike Tuesday as a midnight deadline for a new labor deal over wages and automation had passed.
Xinhua
  18:57 UTC+8, 2024-10-01       0

About 45,000 port workers across the US East and Gulf Coasts went on strike Tuesday as a midnight deadline for a new labor deal over wages and automation had passed.

Labor negotiations stalled between the International Longshoremen's Association and the United States Maritime Alliance, leading to the shut-down of up to 36 East and Gulf Coast ports.

The two sides, which had not been in formal negotiations since June, reportedly moved off their previous wage offers on Monday, but apparently no deal had been reached as picket lines went up from Port of Philadelphia to Port Houston in Texas, with striking dockworkers carrying signs reading "No Work Without a Fair Contract."

The USMX, which represents the ports, said in a statement on Monday evening that it requested an extension of the current contract and increased its offer by raising wages by nearly 50 percent over the life of the contract.

The employer alliance pledged to keep the limits on automation in place from the old contract. But the labor union wants a complete ban on automation, according to an AP report.

A statement from the ILA said earlier on Monday that employers have refused to compensate workers fairly.

"The ILA is fighting for respect, appreciation and fairness in a world in which corporations are dead set on replacing hard-working people with automation," the ILA statement said. "Robots do not pay taxes and they do not spend money in their communities."

Local media reported that the ILA is seeking for a 77 percent wage increase over the six-year life of the contract, for the union workers to make up for inflation and years of small raises.

The ILA members make a base salary of about 81,000 dollars per year, but some can pull in more than 200,000 dollars a year with large amounts of overtime, said the report.

The affected ports handle roughly half the country's cargo ships. Local experts estimate that the strike, the first of the ILA since 1977, could cost the US economy up to 5 billion US dollars a day, stirring inflation and supply chain concerns weeks before the presidential election. Some say it has the potential to become the most disruptive strike to the US economy in decades.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     