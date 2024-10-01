Shigeru Ishiba officially elected Japanese prime minister
2024-10-01
Shigeru Ishiba, leader of Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party, was officially elected the country's prime minister on Tuesday.
14:52 UTC+8, 2024-10-01 0
Reuters
Shigeru Ishiba, leader of Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party, was officially elected the country's prime minister on Tuesday after winning a majority of votes in both houses of parliament.
He replaces Fumio Kishida, who resigned with his Cabinet on Tuesday morning amid mounting criticism over the ruling party's slush fund scandal and diving public approval ratings.
