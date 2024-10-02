Walz and Vance face off in VP election debate
US vice presidential contenders J.D. Vance and Tim Walz took to the stage Tuesday for a live TV debate, just weeks before the election with polls suggesting a close race for the White House.
The two shook hands in New York before the CBS event began with a first question on the crisis in the Middle East.
Source: AFP Editor: Shi Jingyun
