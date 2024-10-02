﻿
News / World

Thailand tightens safety measures after 23 killed in school bus fire

Xinhua
  21:46 UTC+8, 2024-10-02       0
Thailand is ramping up efforts to enhance bus transport safety, government officials said on Wednesday, in the wake of a tragic school bus fire near the capital Bangkok that claimed 23 lives.

The move came after the single-decker bus, carrying six teachers and 39 students on a school field trip from northern Uthai Thani province, skidded into a barrier on a highway north of Bangkok on Tuesday. The natural gas-powered coach then caught fire and quickly became engulfed in flames, leaving many unable to escape.

Authorities will conduct a thorough inspection of all buses using compressed natural gas nationwide within two months to ensure their roadworthiness and safety, said Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Transport Suriya Juangroongruangkit.

Stricter regulations will be implemented requiring bus operators to provide safety instructions to passengers, similar to the protocols followed by airlines, and all public buses, including charter services, to have trained onboard staff to assist passengers during emergencies, Suriya said in a statement.

The government has also initiated plans to improve school trip safety by developing guidelines for student excursions, ensuring an adequate teacher-to-student ratio and enforcing proper travel planning, route selection and vehicle checks, the minister said.

