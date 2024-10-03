Israeli airstrike destroys weapons depot in Syria's Jableh city: monitor

An Israeli drone attack targeted and destroyed a weapons depot in the coastal Syrian city of Jableh before daybreak Thursday, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reported.

The attack carried out via drones and warplane missiles leveled the depot and caused massive explosions heard from long distances, said the UK-based watchdog group.

It added that the Syrian air defenses and Russian forces responded to the attack within 40 to 50 minutes, as the depot is situated near the Hmeimim Air Base, the largest Russian air base in Syria, located in the northwestern province of Latakia.

No immediate reports of casualties have been reported.