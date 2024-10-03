UK hands sovereignty of Chagos to Mauritius but keeps military base
19:01 UTC+8, 2024-10-03 0
Mauritius will assume sovereignty over the Chagos islands after it reached a "historic agreement" with the UK to settle a decades-long dispute.
19:01 UTC+8, 2024-10-03 0
Mauritius will assume sovereignty over the Chagos islands after it reached a "historic agreement" with the UK to settle a decades-long dispute, the British government announced on Thursday.
The foreign office said the UK would maintain its "strategically important" joint military base with the United States on Diego Garcia in the archipelago under the terms of the deal.
Source: AFP Editor: Zhu Ying
Special Reports