Israel launches airstrike in central Beirut

Israel launched an airstrike early Thursday morning targeting the Health Authority Center affiliated with Hezbollah in the al-Bachoura area, central Beirut, causing a massive fire, al-Jadeed local TV channel reported.

TV footage showed heavy black smoke rising from the building.

The airstrike also led to significant damage to nearby houses and parked vehicles. Ambulances and civil defense teams have rushed to the area for rescue.

According to Lebanon's Ministry of Public Health, at least 5 people were killed in the airstrike in the al-Bachoura area.

Shortly before the strike in central Beirut, Israel launched three strong airstrikes on the Haret Hreik area in Beirut's southern suburbs, the TV channel reported.